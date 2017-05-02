Shadow Foreign Secretary in Gibraltar

The Shadow Foreign Secretary of the UK Labour Party Emily Thornberry MP arrived in Gibraltar last Wednesday on a fact-finding visit. This came about as a result of the invitation of the Government which was extended after meetings in London.

On Thursday morning Emily Thornberry called on the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia.

She attended the Workers Memorial Day service at the Alameda Gardens and was later given a detailed briefing by the Deputy Chief Minister on the potential impact on Gibraltar of leaving the European Union.

Dr Garcia also showed Ms Thornberry around the air terminal and the frontier area, and provided a historical and current explanation about the way in which Spain has operated the border.

The programme for the visit of the Shadow Foreign Secretary included meetings with Unite the Union, with the Opposition and with the Independent Member, all of which have been organised by Government.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said:

“The Government is delighted to formally receive Emily Thornberry in Gibraltar. There are a number of UK politicians who have expressed an interest in coming here in order to declare their support and to learn more about the impact of Brexit. There is nothing like visiting Gibraltar in order to obtain a full understanding of the situation here. This is part of the strategy of the Government to engage with Opposition parties in the United Kingdom, as well as with the Government. In the briefing, I explained the importance of frontier fluidity for residents, workers and tourists.”

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said:

“It has been a pleasure to welcome Emily to Gibraltar. She is a good friend and a defender of Gibraltar in Parliament in her role as Shadow Foreign Secretary. Her visit, even during this election period, demonstrates her deep commitment and that of her party, to the people of Gibraltar and our right to determine our own future.”

￼￼￼Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry said:

"I have been delighted to spend this time with Chief Minister Picardo and members of his Cabinet. Ahead of the General Election in June, I have reinforced to them that the Labour Party remains unequivocally committed to protecting the sovereignty of Gibraltar and the right of its people to self-determination. We are also determined to protect Gibraltar's economy and ensure that its government can continue to create jobs and prosperity in the years to come.

"Under a Labour government, those principles will never be subject to compromise, bargaining or trade - whether in the Brexit negotiations or beyond - but will instead remain as solid as the Rock itself. I also reassured the Chief Minister that - along with London, the devolved administrations, and other overseas territories - Labour will ensure that Gibraltar is closely consulted throughout those Brexit negotiations, so that together we can safeguard economic growth in every region and territory, and get the best possible deal for all British citizens."