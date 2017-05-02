Wright Headlines Gibraltar Darts Trophy Competitors

Darts superstar Peter Wright will be joined by four former World Champions in the field for the 2017 Gibraltar Darts Trophy, which will be held from 12th - 14th May at the Victoria Stadium. The £135,000 tournament, which forms part of the PDC European Tour, returns for a fifth successive year as a 48-player field competes across two days on stage.

Four players from Gibraltar will be part of the action, with the Host Nation Qualifier on Thursday May 11 allowing local hopefuls the chance to secure a spot in the event.

Gibraltar's Dyson Parody enjoyed a dream weekend when he qualified last year - winning through to the quarter-finals - and he will be joined in the Host Nation Qualifier by Dylan Duo, who will be his partner in the Betway World Cup of Darts in June in Frankfurt.

This year's top stars in action in the Gibraltar Darts Trophy include the 2017 UK Open champion Peter "Snakebite" Wright, whose colourful outfits and hair are matched by a flamboyant walk-on which has helped to make the world number three into a crowd favourite worldwide.

Peter Wright, (photo credit Lawrence Lustig, PDC)

Wright has already won two of the three European Tour events held so far this year, and will be the number one seed for the Gibraltar Darts Trophy.

2014 Gibraltar Darts Trophy winner James Wade will be back on "The Rock" as he bids to win his second title in the event, while former World Champions Adrian Lewis, Jelle Klaasen, Steve Beaton and Stephen Bunting are also in action.

James Wade (photo credit Lawrence Lustig, PDC)

Adrian Lewis (photo credit Lawrence Lustig, PDC)

Premier League stars Dave Chisnall and Kim Huybrechts, European Championship finalist Mensur Suljovic and Spain's Cristo Reyes are also set to compete in the tournament.

A further eight European Qualifiers will be discovered on May 4, before the Host Nation Qualifier on May 11 completes the field and is followed by the draw.

Tickets for the Gibraltar Darts Trophy are available now through www.buytickets.gi

For further details, see www.pdc.tv/tickets

For enquiries, please contact the Ministry of Sports, City Hall via +350 200 47592 or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tickets will also be available at the event.

2017 Gibraltar Darts Trophy

Tercentenary Hall, Victoria Stadium, Gibraltar

Friday May 12

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm)

First Round x8

Table Tickets £10

Tier Tickets £5

Evening Session (7pm-11pm)

First Round x8

Table Tickets £15

Tier Tickets £5

Saturday May 13

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm)

Second Round x8

Table Tickets £12

Tier Tickets £5

Evening Session (7pm-11pm)

Second Round x8

Table Tickets £20

Tier Tickets £5

Sunday May 14

Afternoon Session (1pm-5pm)

Third Round x8

Table Tickets £15

Tier Tickets £5

Evening Session (7pm-11pm)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Table Tickets £20

Tier Tickets £5

Season Tickets (All Sessions)

Table Season Ticket £50

Tier Season Ticket £25

Ticket prices above subject to booking fee & sold subject to standard PDC Terms & Conditions available at www.pdc.tv/tickets

Competitors

Seeded Players (Enter at Second Round stage)

1 Peter Wright

2 Mensur Suljovic

3 Simon Whitlock

4 Dave Chisnall

5 James Wade

6 Kim Huybrechts

7 Benito van de Pas

8 Gerwyn Price

9 Alan Norris

10 Jelle Klaasen

11 Ian White

12 Michael Smith

13 Joe Cullen

14 Daryl Gurney

15 Cristo Reyes

16 Stephen Bunting

Qualifiers (Enter at First Round stage)

UK Qualifiers x18: Paul Nicholson, Darren Johnson, Alan Tabern, Steve Beaton, James Wilson, Adrian Lewis, Chris Quantock, James Richardson, Darren Webster, Justin Pipe, Richie Corner, Callan Rydz, John Henderson, Matt Clark, Matthew Dennant, Jonny Clayton, Ritchie Edhouse, Rob Cross

European Qualifiers x8: TBC May 4

Host Nation Qualifiers x4: TBC May 11

East Europe Qualifier: Krzysztof Ratajski

PDCNB Qualifier: Magnus Caris