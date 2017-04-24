Youth Work Volunteer Training

The Gibraltar Youth Service will deliver an Introduction to Youth Work Training Course for new volunteers (21 years and over) at the Youth Centre, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road on Saturday 21st May 2017.

Volunteers will have the opportunity to get involved in face-to-face work at the youth clubs and work alongside Youth Workers and Support Staff in a variety of youth work scenarios.

The training offers an ideal opportunity for those wishing to work with young people and with a commitment to their education and welfare.

For more information about the course and application procedure please contact Charlene Figueras or Rebecca Figueras on 200 78578 during office hours or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

For application forms visit the www.youth.gi website. The deadline for applications is Friday 5th May, 5:00pm.