Young Shakespeare Company

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has once again come together with the Parasol Foundation and the John Mackintosh Hall Educational Trust to bring a leading UK organisation, the Young Shakespeare Company, to Gibraltar, as part of its cultural development and educational programme.

The Company will be in Gibraltar from Monday 22nd to Friday 26th May 2017. They will provide a platform for young people in our community to become better acquainted with William Shakespeare’s masterpieces.

The Young Shakespeare Company will be providing throughout the week, a programme of workshops and performances of ‘Hamlet’ to over two thousand five hundred middle and secondary school students.

In addition, there will be workshops on Tuesday 23rd and Wednesday 24th May 2017 for students who are particularly interested in Shakespeare. Students, in school Years 4 to 10, can register to take part by contacting GCS Events Department via email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Furthermore, GCS is delighted to announce that on his occasion they have also managed to secure a public performance on Thursday 25th May at 6pm at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. Entrance will be free of charge. However, members of the public will require a ticket that must be pre-collected from John Mackintosh Hall reception from Monday 8th to Wednesday 24th May 2017, between 9am and 4.30pm.

GCS would like to thank the Parasol Foundation and the John Mackintosh Trust for the partnership in this project as well as the Department of Education and schools’ head teachers, for their support and collaboration. GCS hopes that by providing these opportunities it will enrich young people and bring about a better understanding of drama. GCS also seeks to support their objective to get more people in our community involved in the dramatic arts.

￼￼Further information can be obtained from Gibraltar Cultural Services on telephone 20067236 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.