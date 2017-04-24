St Anne’s ‘Fitness and Health Charity Challenge 2017’

St Anne’s School will take part in its annual ‘Health and Fitness Charity Challenge’ on Thursday 27th April 2017. At 2pm, pupils, staff, auxiliary staff, parents and friends of the school will be power-walking or jogging around the athletics track at Bayside Sports Complex for forty-five minutes.

There will be a warm-up session led by Janine Pereira at 1.50pm. The school is hoping to raise funds for the refugee children in Europe and for Brain Tumour Research.

The Charities receiving their donations are:

1. The Worldwide Tribe whose mission is not only to help refugees but also to inspire a global community and leave a legacy of positive, social change.

2. Brain Tumour Research UK

The School would like to thank Janine Pereira, Albert Tellez and Steven Victory from the GSLA, St John’s Ambulance and Saccone and Speed for their donation of water bottles for all the children taking part in this event.