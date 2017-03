World Book Day at The Convent

To celebrate this year’s World Book Day in Gibraltar, The Convent held a special reading by Mrs Davis and the Deputy Governor’s wife Mrs Ros Day.

Mrs Davis said, “Highlighting the joys of reading to children is paramount; it’s a vital life-skill. Good reading starts early and children must also be encouraged to share books with others. This reading was a fun way to get children’s imaginations fired up and encourage those who don’t normally read, to become avid readers.”