Aviation and Border Meetings in London

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday met with UK Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad and Home Office Minister Robert Goodwill MP in London.

This is part of the continuing contact between the Gibraltar and U.K. Governments on matters related to the planned departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

In the first meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister put across the view of the Government in relation to existing and future Aviation measures and in the second he was able to draw attention to frontier issues including the Schengen Border Code.

Commenting on the meetings, Dr Garcia said:

"The Government continues to engage positively on Brexit with different parts of the United Kingdom Government. This intense political work shows that we are leaving no stone unturned in making known the position of Gibraltar both in London and in Brussels."



