La Linea Mayor to Visit Chief Minister Tomorrow

The Mayor of La Linea, Juan Franco, is calling on the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo tomorrow morning.

The meeting is being held to discuss the latest developments on Brexit and to explore ways of co-operation between Gibraltar and La Linea once the UK and Gibraltar leave the European Union.

Both sides have indicated in the past that they consider frontier flexibility to be essential to maintain the number of jobs held by Campo Area workers on the Rock. The main trade unions on both sides of the frontier have indicated their support.