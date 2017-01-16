Gibraltar Drama Festival 2017

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture would like to remind the public that the closing date for entries into this year’s Drama Festival is Monday 23rd January.

The Gibraltar International Drama Festival will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre between Monday 20th and Saturday 25th March 2017.

The Festival is open to any drama group and will be of a competitive nature, with adjudication. There will be a main prize with a trophy of £1,000 for the Best Play. Additional awards include: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Youth Actor, Best Youth Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Youth Actor, Best Supporting Youth Actress, amongst others. Non-competitive entries will also be accepted.

A small grant will be payable to each group entering the Festival, to help with expenses on props, costumes, etc.

Entry forms and full conditions are now available from the Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street (John Mackintosh Hall) or by visiting our website: www.culture.gi or by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For any further information please contact GCS – Events Department on 20067236. Closing date for entries is Monday 23rd January 2017.