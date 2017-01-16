Apprentices Receive NVQ Level II Certificates

Minister with responsibility for Training, Joe Bossano, addressed engineering craft apprentices at Bleak House on Friday and handed them NVQ level II certificates following successful completion of this stage of their apprenticeships.

All the apprentices are now in work placements and are continuing their studies to achieve NVQ level III.

On the construction side of the training, a new craft instructor has completed his study as assessor and was awarded the assessor certificate involving recognition by City and Guilds.