Minister Isola Travels to Shanghai and Nanjing

As part of the Government’s ongoing strategy to attract business to Gibraltar, Minister Isola travels to Shanghai and Nanjing this week for a series of meetings, presentations and seminars which will include State Owned Enterprises, Government Agencies and large companies.

On Wednesday 18th January Minister Isola will host a financial services seminar at the British Consulate in Shanghai, which is being organised in conjunction with the China Britain Business Council.

Isola also travels to Nanjing where he has been invited to address the senior insurance management team from offices across China of a global advisory, broking and solutions company. The following day Minister Isola will be meeting with a leading global information and communications technology solutions provider.

Minister Isola commented: “We have welcomed a number of Chinese delegations to Gibraltar over the past 12 months and this will be my second visit to China following on from a successful week in Beijing last October. There was an unprecedented level of investment by Chinese businesses in Europe in 2016 and the Government of Gibraltar is working hard to develop new channels and opportunities to attract Chinese firms to use Gibraltar as a hub for investing more widely in Europe.”

The Minister will be accompanied by Senior Executive of Gibraltar Finance Michael Ashton, Chief Executive of Gibraltar’s Office in Hong Kong Jason Cruz and Managing Director of Callaghan Insurance Brokers Bruno Callaghan.