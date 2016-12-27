Annual Staff Performance Awards 2016

At a reception held at the International Police Association (IPA) club, Commissioner of Police Eddie YOME, in the presence of His Excellency the Governor Lt General Edward Davis, and the Hon Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, presented the traditional annual staff awards following a process of nominations received from peers and management alike.

The Gavin CLINTON Constable of the Year Award

This year’s recipient of the award is Detective Constable Jason OTON.

DC OTON joined the service in the year 2000 and after serving in the Operations Division, transferred to the Crime & Protective Services Division to serve within the High Tech Crime Unit (HTCU).

Over the past 14 years, DC OTON has undertaken extensive specialist training and amassed a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of computer forensics, becoming a Certified Forensic Computer Examiner (CFCE). His forensic work on computers and other device types has seen him support the entirety of RGP specialist investigations (inc Child Pornography, Economic Crime and other complex enquiries) as well those involving other local agencies and international law enforcement counterparts.

His performance and expertise has been recognised at an international level, with DC Oton invited in 2015 by the International Association of Computer Investigative Specialists (IACIS) to teach at a Basic Computer Forensic Examiner’s Course in Florida, USA. His work with IACIS also sees him act as an IACIS “Peer-Review” coach for students undertaking the “certification” process that follows their basic forensic examiner course.

More recently, in April 2016, DC OTON was commended by the US Department of Homeland Security after one of his meticulous forensic examinations during a Gibraltar investigation identified a US-based Skype user suspected of exchanging Child Exploitation material. This individual had subsequently been charged in the USA regarding the production of child exploitation material with at least four minors and the possession of hundreds of videos depicting child sexual exploitation.

Support Staff - Employee of the Year Award

Mrs Gillaine Porro, a HM Government of Gibraltar Civil Servant who has served with the RGP for over 10 years, and currently an Administrative Officer within the RGP Finance Section, is the recipient of this year’s award. Gillaine received nominations from peers and management alike for her “exemplary work ethic, reliability and dedication, often assuming responsibility beyond her role.” She is also described as “a great team player with a can-do and flexible attitude, who is a very worthy recipient of this award.”

Trainee of the Year Award

Police Trainee Brandon Docherty is the third recipient of this annual award, given to participants of the Police Trainee Scheme for 16-18yr olds. Trainee Docherty has demonstrated continued high standards of general comportment, positive aptitude, drive and determination, whilst also exhibiting a strong work ethic during his traineeship with the RGP, which began in 2015.

Trainee Docherty can now look forward with confidence to achieving his ambition of qualifying and serving as a Police Constable with the RGP in 2017.