RGP Charity Committee Presentation to Charities

Commissioner of Police Eddie Yome, on behalf of the RGP Charity Committee, and in the presence of His Excellency the Governor Lt Gen Edward Davis and the Hon Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, presented cheques totalling £13,520.00 to representatives of several charities at a reception held on Tuesday.

Calpe House

Gibraltar Community Association

GBC Open Day

Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society

Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Prostate Cancer Support Group Gibraltar

Baby STEPPS (Support Through Early Parenthood & Pregnancies) Gibraltar

Gibraltar Multiple Sclerosis Society

Gibraltar Sea Scouts Band

Alexander Goodwin

The monies presented were raised during various events held throughout the year, including deductions from staff salaries, Summer & Mid- Term camps for children, cycling marathon and the annual Mini-Olympiad.

Commissioner Yome said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to assist these truly deserving charities through the efforts of our staff and the generosity of sponsors and wider community who are always supportive of our efforts. Yesterday’s donations are in addition to other events supported by our officers and support staff throughout the year, such as the Family Fun-Day in aid of “Stay Clean” and awareness days for Mental Health, Autism and Prostate Cancer amongst many others, where staff organise their own collections and donate directly to these worthy causes. We truly are a giving community.