Diabetes Education in Gibraltar

As the community is probably aware, November was Diabetes Awareness month. It is important that members of the public are aware of the risks of diabetes and how these can be avoided. It is also important that health professionals are updated about new developments in diabetes so that they can provide effective advice, care and management.

The award-winning Effective Diabetes Education Now (EDEN) diabetes education team from Leicester arrived on the Rock to deliver bespoke diabetes training and updates to the staff of the GHA in the School of Health Studies at St Bernard’s Hospital. The first course was held on Tuesday 29th November, which was aimed at ambulance staff, health care assistants and junior nurses. On Wednesday and Thursday, qualified nurses were updated in all aspects of diabetes and inpatient and outpatient care and diabetic emergency care. Friday’s training involved 36 hospital doctors, Consultants and GP’s.

In total, 72 members of staff attended the courses. The courses attracted participants from the Primary Care Centre, Ocean Views, Elderly Care wards, Ambulance crew, Day surgery unit, all wards at the GHA, laboratory staff, Obstetrics, Medical and surgical units and the District Nurse team.

The courses were very well evaluated by everyone who participated in them and many commented on the professionalism of the educators and their appreciation of the content of the course, which was specifically designed to cover the many practical aspects of diabetes, such as glucose monitoring, quality assurance, the effects of foods, hypo and hyperglycaemia updates as well as information about newer therapies. Specialist sessions on diabetes care in pregnancy and diabetes and renal disease were also delivered.

Minister for Health, Care and Justice, the Hon Neil F Costa MP said: “The EDEN team were impressed by the enthusiasm of the staff who attended the courses and commented that the attendance rates were exceptional. They look forward to returning to Gibraltar to provide further training opportunities and we look forward to seeing them again, hopefully next year, so that the people who were unable to attend training this year can benefit from the valuable diabetes update. I wish to thank all those who attended the events and made them such a success and thanks also to the incredibly hardworking GHA staff, especially Julie Parker, who led in the organisation of the events.”