Kimberley Appointed as John Mackintosh Hall Librarian

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) on behalf of the Ministry of Culture is proud to announce that Kimberley Pecino has recently obtained a qualification accredited by CILIP (Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals) and is now a certified professional librarian.

Kimberley graduated from the University of Southampton in 2011 with a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature & History. She was taken on by the Graduate Research and Development Company Ltd, and was posted to the John Mackintosh Hall Library.

In 2011 she decided to further her studies by undertaking a Master of Arts degree in Museum Studies from the University of Leicester, which she successfully completed in 2013.

During this period, she was taken on by GCS as Library Manager and Artworks Custodian. She was involved in the curation of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and was also instrumental in setting up the digitisation of the library.

GCS encouraged Kimberley to continue her studies in order to qualify as a librarian. With a grant awarded by the Department of Education, Kimberley undertook a Postgraduate Diploma with Robert Gordon University, which she completed successfully in June 2016. She will now continue her endeavours to obtain a Master of Science degree and Chartership.

The Minister of Culture, the Hon Steven Linares, would like to congratulate Kimberley on her continuous success.