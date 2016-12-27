Electronic Identity Card Fees – Notice of Prescribed Fees

Since July 2015, HM Government of Gibraltar has been issuing replacement Electronic Identity Cards free of charge and, so far, approximately 32,500 cards have been issued. This free issue of replacement cards will cease on 31 December 2016. With effect from 1 January 2017, the fee for the issue of first time cards will be £25.00.

The fees for a subsequent renewal of a card will be £10.00 for individuals who wish to change their details, such as a surname or an address. The fee for replacement cards for persons whose cards have been lost or destroyed will be £25.00.

H.M. Government of Gibraltar is waiving all fees for cards relating to persons aged 65 years or over.