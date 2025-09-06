Young People Shine at Gibraltar Youth Service End-of-Summer Showcase

The Gibraltar Youth Service organised a special ‘Time 2 Shine’ showcase and BBQ which brought together young people and staff from across all four youth clubs. Hosted in the Dolphins Youth Club courtyard, the event was a lively celebration of talent, teamwork and creativity.

Over 100 members attended the gathering which featured a vibrant stage programme where young people took to the spotlight to share their talents. Performances ranged from music and dance to comedy, with each act reflecting the confidence, skills and dedication nurtured within the Youth Service.

The showcase was accompanied by a community BBQ, giving young people and staff the opportunity to connect and celebrate the end of a busy summer of activities.

Minister for Youth, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP, attended the event and praised the young performers, saying: “It is inspiring to see so many young people expressing themselves so confidently. The Youth Service provides not only activities but also safe spaces where young people can grow, build resilience and discover their passions. Today’s performances are a real testament to the talent and spirit we have in Gibraltar’s youth community.”

Youth workers highlighted how the event brought together the four youth clubs; Dolphins, Plater, Laguna and Youth Centre, which strengthened the sense of belonging and shared identity across the service.

The ‘Time 2 Shine’ showcase and BBQ formed part of the Youth Service’s ongoing commitment to provide positive opportunities for young people, encouraging them to step out of their comfort zones, gain new experiences and develop confidence.