GibTalks 2025 – Speakers and Schedule

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 1st February 2025 at the John Mackintosh Hall.
The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks www.ted.com
GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted.
The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:
Morning Session
10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice)
10:15 – 10:30 Faith Torres
10:35 – 10:50 Paul Gache
10:55 – 11:10 Kenneth Cardona
11:15 – 11:30 James Neish
11:30 – 11:45 BREAK
11:45 – 12:00 Jeanette Ochello
12:05 – 12:20 Juan Franco
12:25 – 12:40 The Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP
Afternoon Session
14:20 – 14:35 Nicole Buckley
14:40 – 14:55 The Hon Joelle Ladislaus MP
15:00 – 15:15 Brian Reyes
15:15 – 15:30 BREAK
15:30 - 15:45 Carl Viagas
15:50 - 16:05 Selwyn Figueras
16:10 – 16:25 Nicole Byrne
Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 8th January 2025 via www.buytickets.gi
Tickets are priced £10 for the morning session or afternoon session and £15 for the full day.
GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks).