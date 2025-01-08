GibTalks 2025 – Speakers and Schedule

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working alongside playwright, actor, director and teacher, Julian Felice, will be holding the GibTalks event on Saturday 1st February 2025 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The idea is styled on the very successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks www.ted.com

GibTalks will see a range of local guest speakers deliver fifteen-minute talks on a broad spectrum of subjects with the aim of focusing on the anecdotal, the personal, and the light-hearted.

The organisers are pleased to announce the following speakers who represent a cross-section of the community and will help make up a rich and varied programme, divided into morning and afternoon sessions, as follows:

Morning Session

10:00 – 10:10 Introduction (Julian Felice)

10:15 – 10:30 Faith Torres

10:35 – 10:50 Paul Gache

10:55 – 11:10 Kenneth Cardona

11:15 – 11:30 James Neish

11:30 – 11:45 BREAK

11:45 – 12:00 Jeanette Ochello

12:05 – 12:20 Juan Franco

12:25 – 12:40 The Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP

Afternoon Session

14:20 – 14:35 Nicole Buckley

14:40 – 14:55 The Hon Joelle Ladislaus MP

15:00 – 15:15 Brian Reyes

15:15 – 15:30 BREAK

15:30 - 15:45 Carl Viagas

15:50 - 16:05 Selwyn Figueras

16:10 – 16:25 Nicole Byrne

Tickets for the event will be on sale as from Wednesday 8th January 2025 via www.buytickets.gi

Tickets are priced £10 for the morning session or afternoon session and £15 for the full day.

GibTalks has a Facebook event page and a Twitter account (@gib_talks).