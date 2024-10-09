Local Minister's Quick Action Saves Life at Royal Marines Dinner

On the evening of Friday 27th September, what began as a formal dinner hosted by the Royal Marines aboard the Sunborn Gibraltar took an unexpected turn when a member of staff allegedly faced a life-threatening situation.

The event, attended by distinguished guests including the Governor, Commander British Forces, and the Mayor, became the scene of a dramatic rescue.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident unfolded shortly after the main course had been served. A staff member reportedly burst into the Aurora Ball Room, urgently seeking medical assistance. The Minister for Sport, who is also a member of the Gibraltar Ambulance Service, immediately responded to the call for help.

Upon entering the kitchen, the Minister allegedly found an unconscious staff member who had stopped breathing. Acting swiftly, he administered the Heimlich maneuover. His efforts apparently paid off when a faint wheeze was heard, indicating that the casualty had begun breathing again, though an obstruction reportedly remained in the airway.

The Minister, assisted by three Royal Marines, continued to monitor the patient's condition until the Gibraltar Ambulance Service arrived. Eyewitnesses claim the Minister was seen working alongside his ambulance colleagues until the patient was safely transferred from the hotel to the Gibraltar Health Authority for further treatment.

This incident highlights the importance of first aid knowledge and quick thinking in emergency situations. The Minister's dual role as a government official and a trained medical professional proved crucial in this potentially tragic event.

As of now, the condition of the staff member remains undisclosed. The swift response of the Minister and the collaboration between the Royal Marines and the Gibraltar Ambulance Service have been praised by those present at the dinner.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​