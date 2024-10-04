Regularisation of HGV parking at Halifax Road

The Ministry of Transport would has announced the final works to be carried out for a designated zonal parking for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and trailers on Halifax Road next week.

Earlier this year, Minister for Transport John Cortes met with HGV operators to discuss their concerns and how the Ministry could assist. One of the requests was a designated overnight parking site for their trailers.

The Ministry of Transport has been planning the works for this area along with clearing it with colleagues from DVLD, Gibraltar Car Parks and the Technical Services Department.

Locally based HGV operators have been invited to express their interest by filling in this online form:

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=9OSs_Cje-kyRe8byb4ValfxrG0ac9tJFniAhpUYuBEZUMFZBWFo4SkE2WUtONUtMRkU0UVc4RU9GRS4u

The public is reminded that there will be parking restrictions in the area as from Monday morning for the area to be cleaned, road markings to be painted and signs to be erected.

The Minister for Transport, Prof John Cortes, said: “With this move we are wanting to support local businesses with HGVs and at the same time, by providing designated areas, prevent the ad hoc parking of these vehicles in various parts of Gibraltar, which has been a problem in the past.”