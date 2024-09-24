Careers Fair 2024: A New Format, A Fresh Opportunity for Industry Associations

After a four-year break, the Careers Fair is returning on Thursday 28th November 2024 at the MUGA, Bayside Sports Complex.

Revived under the direction of the Chief Secretary, Minister Santos and Minister Cortes, this year’s fair introduces an exciting new format. This collaboration between the Ministries of Employment, Youth, Education, Personnel and Development and the Chief Secretary’s Office aims to enhance industry collaboration and provide a comprehensive showcase of career opportunities across various sectors.

Inviting Industry Associations to Lead the Way

The Careers Fair will place a special emphasis on industry associations. Rather than inviting individual companies, organisers are calling upon associations from different career sectors to take the lead. These associations will have the responsibility of inviting members from within their networks to represent the diverse career paths in their respective industries.

Associations are encouraged to focus their displays on the overall industry, using banners, merchandise and branding to promote the sector as a whole, rather than just individual businesses. This will allow attendees to gain a broader understanding of the opportunities available within each field.

Striving for Comprehensive Representation

Whilst the Government is committed to ensuring that as many careers and industries as possible are represented at the fair, we recognise that not all professions are tied to a specific association. For those careers or sectors without a formal representative body, organisers will make every effort to group related professions together into shared spaces to provide visibility and ensure a diverse range of career options are showcased.

However, please note that space is limited, and while we will do our best to accommodate a broad range of sectors, we cannot guarantee that every career or industry will be individually represented. The goal is to provide as comprehensive a platform as possible for students and the public to explore.

Highlighting Training and Development Opportunities

In addition to showcasing careers, organisers are particularly interested in associations that offer training programs, apprenticeships, or professional development opportunities for individuals looking to enter or advance within those industries. These opportunities are crucial for students and attendees seeking guidance on how to take the next step in their careers.

If your association or its members provide training or certification programs, please ensure this is a key part of your presentation at the fair. This will offer attendees invaluable insight into not only what careers are available but also how they can pursue them, from entry-level qualifications to continuing professional development.

Event Schedule

• 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM: The morning and afternoon sessions will be dedicated to Year 9 pupils, who are preparing to select their GCSE subject options. This is a critical moment in their educational journey and the Careers Fair will offer them valuable insights into the pathways available in various industries.

• 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM: The fair will be open to thegeneral public, offering an opportunity for community members to engage with industry professionals, ask questions, and explore career options.

Stalls can be set up the day before the event, on Wednesday 27th November, allowing associations ample time to prepare and ensure their displays are ready.

How to Get Involved

All industry associations are invited to confirm their participation by reaching out as soon as possible. For those sectors or professions without a formal association, we encourage you to contact us to explore how we can potentially group similar careers together and provide a platform for your field.

The aim is to make this year’s Careers Fair as diverse and inclusive as possible, showcasing a broad spectrum of career opportunities. If you have any questions or would like to confirm your involvement, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Monday 7th October.