Labour Party Conference: International Business Breakfast

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo took part in a fireside chat at the Labour Party Conference International Business Breakfast.

Mr Picardo exchanged views on Europe, immigration and ID cards with Dame Angela Eagle MP during the chat chaired by former Sky News Political Editor Adam Boulton. The Minister for Economic Development Sir Joe Bossano and the Minister for Business Gemma Arias-Vasquez also attended the breakfast, which explored the future of Britain’s Foreign Policy, Trade and Investment relationships.