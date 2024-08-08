Local Charity Empowers Youth, promotes Community Wellbeing and Pioneers Mental Health Prevention

The Mindspace Project, a Gibraltar-based charity recently wrapped up its two-week Summer Camp program, marking another milestone in its mission to nurture mental health and resilience in the community.

The charity takes a proactive stance on mental health, focusing on prevention rather than reactive interventions.

Born from personal tragedy and a vision for change, The Mindspace Project was founded in 2020 by Galadriel McGrail Polston, who in 2016 lost her father to untreated depression, a tragic consequence of a culture that neglects mental health prevention. “While society embraces preventative approaches for physical health through diet and exercise, mental wellbeing has been vastly overlooked.” explains Galadriel. “The Mindspace Project aims to change this paradigm, equipping individuals, particularly youth, with essential tools to navigate life's challenges and build resilience before crises occur.”

This devastating experience ignited her determination to transform her pain into a purpose and driven by this mission, she qualified as an integrative therapist and began conceptualising a new approach to mental health, one that could circumvent the limitations of the existing system and focus more on prevention as opposed to reactive measures, unaware of the profound impact it would have on the Gibraltarian community.

Simultaneously, Kationa Matto was experiencing her own transition, questioning traditional early years education and seeking innovative learning methods for children. During this period of change, Kationa turned to yoga, particularly delving into the science of mind-body connection. This exploration not only aided her personal transition but also provided valuable insights that would later inform her approach to children's holistic development. Her growing expertise in yoga and its principles of mindfulness complemented Galadriel's vision, setting the stage for a unique blend of mental health prevention and educational innovation.

Seeing the alignment in their visions, Galadriel invited Kationa in 2021 to join her in this ambitious endeavour. Together, they designed and launched the now-popular "Fitness with a Difference" programs. The initiative gained further momentum with the addition of Tony Gaul, a personal trainer with expertise in mental health and wellbeing coaching. Abigail Mañasco and Odile Matto soon joined the team, completing the core group that now leads The Mindspace Project, supported by a dedicated network of volunteers. This collaboration of diverse expertise - therapy, education, fitness, and mental wellbeing - forms the foundation of The Mindspace Project's unique, holistic approach to mental health prevention and youth empowerment. What began as a personal quest to honour a lost loved one has evolved into a community-wide movement, reshaping how Gibraltar approaches mental health and resilience building from childhood through adulthood.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ A first of its kind in Gibraltar.

The charity's weekly programs, which cater to different age groups from 4 to 16, blend physical activity with emotional learning. These sessions, led by trained staff, create a safe space for children to explore topics like stress and anxiety, bullying, self-care while developing crucial emotional vocabulary and regulation skills. Clare Francis from EdYoucation has been contributing to the lesson planning and playing an integral role in delivering activities to the older groups of the youth programs.

"We're not just running programs; we're building a community," explains Kationa. "Our original participants now mentor younger members, creating a ripple effect of support and understanding."

The Mindspace Project's inclusive approach is evident in its comprehensive Special Education Needs and Disabilities (SEND) training for all staff. This commitment ensures that every child, regardless of their unique needs, feels valued and supported. As the charity continues to expand its reach, it will soon be launching MindTalks, a community forum addressing parenting concerns. This initiative, like many others, relies heavily on volunteer efforts and community support.

However, the sustainability of such vital work remains a concern. While the charity's youth programs are offered free of charge or on a donation basis, the organisation depends on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers to continue its mission. "The impact of The Mindspace Project on Gibraltar's youth is undeniable," notes a local educator. "They're teaching children skills that could prevent the need for crisis intervention later in life. It's an investment in our community's future."

In fact, the impact of The Mindspace Project extends far beyond its programs, as evidenced by the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community. Parents frequently approach the organisation with stories of transformation. Many report noticeable improvements in their children's emotional regulation and communication skills at home. "It's like they've given my child a new language to express their feelings," one mother shared.

Local organisations have been equally enthusiastic in their praise. Several community leaders have expressed appreciation for the charity's proactive approach to mental health, seeing it as a valuable investment in Gibraltar's future.

In the educational sphere, the impact is equally apparent. Teachers and Learning Support Assistants report positive changes in student behaviour and an increased ability to handle stress. "We're seeing fewer conflicts and more students using the coping strategies they've learned from The Mindspace Project "

Perhaps most telling are the responses from the children themselves. Many young participants expressed enthusiasm for the programs, often describing them as both fun and helpful. One 10-year-old child summed it up, "I feel braver now when I have to deal with tough stuff. "

The feedback consistently highlights the welcoming and inclusive atmosphere created by The Mindspace Project. Community members repeatedly emphasise how the organisation makes mental health discussions accessible and engaging for all ages. This chorus of positive feedback highlights the effectiveness and value of The Mindspace Project's work in promoting wellbeing throughout Gibraltar. As one community leader put it, "They're not just running programs; they're changing our community's approach to mental health, one child at a time."​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

As The Mindspace Project looks to the future, it hopes to secure more stable funding to expand its programs and reach more individuals in need. The charity's vision of a community empowered with good mental health and life skills is ambitious, but with continued support, it's within reach.

For those interested in supporting The Mindspace Project through donations, sponsorships, or volunteer work, visit their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mindspacegibraltar or attend one of their community events. Your contribution could help shape a more resilient and mentally healthy Gibraltar.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​