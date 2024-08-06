Mental Health Survey

Public Health Gibraltar, in conjunction with a number of local mental health charities, are conducting a survey to better understand the effects of mental health stigma for those people who are living with or have had mental health issues in the past.

The information collected is anonymous and will be included with other data to form a long-term anti-stigma mental health campaign for Gibraltar, which will be designed to break down any barriers experienced by those with mental health problems.

Mental health problems range from stress, depression and anxiety all the way to the extreme and acute cases.

If you would like to take part in this study, please visit the link below. https://forms.office.com/e/vJJgDuAaZn

If you have any issues accessing the link please contact GibSams by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; Clubhouse Gibraltar on 200 68426 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; or The Gibraltar mental welfare society by email on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Mental health is as important as your physical health. Speak to someone if you feel that a problem is affecting you or your family.