antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Gibraltar Port Authority and Gibdock Join Forces to Complete Training Certificate for Port Facility Security Officer

Details
Category: Local

Port Officers from the Gibraltar Port Authority and colleagues from Gibdock recently completed a training programme for Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) to progress personal and professional development training commitments.

The three-day course was delivered by Scott Breckenridge, Associate Lecturer in Strategic Studies and Projects Officer for the Centre for Seapower and Strategy at the University of Plymouth. It is designed for any security officer with overall responsibility for port security under the UK’s Department for Transport guidelines.

The training programme consisted of several workshops and a presentation from each participant, followed by an exam. It focused on the responsibilities of the PFSO in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, port facility security plans, coordination of search plans and security operations, development, maintenance and review of port facility access controls, and the conduct of port security assessments and threat analyses.

CEO and Captain of the Port, John Ghio, thanked Mr Breckenridge for returning to Gibraltar once again to deliver this important training programme.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes