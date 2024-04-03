St Joseph's Upper Primary visit Waterport Terraces

The year 3 pupils of St. Joseph's Upper Primary School recently embarked on a meaningful educational journey to Waterport Terraces Day Centre, where they delved into the history of the evacuation of Gibraltarian citizens during World War II.

This visit was a vital component of their History curriculum, which had been exploring various aspects of WWII, including the evacuation of Gibraltar’s citizens.

The inspiration for this educational outing came from teacher Mrs. Crome-Garcia, who dedicated a week to gathering firsthand accounts at the Day Centre. Through interviews and video recordings, she captured the poignant testimonials of evacuees, aiming to enhance the pupils’ learning. Mrs. Crome-Garcia highlights the value of intergenerational learning, emphasising the significance of learning directly from those who experienced such challenging times. She said, "What could be more effective than learning about the Evacuation directly from those who experienced it? We must also seize the opportunity presented by those who have firsthand experience of these challenging times, still living and able to share their distinctive stories"

The visit was thoughtfully arranged by the Year 3 teachers. It was held over two days to accommodate the entire year group. During their time at the Day Care Centre, the children were treated to a captivating history lesson delivered by the elderly residents. These individuals shared their personal experiences of evacuation and life in locations from London, Jamaica, Madeira, and Northern Ireland. The pupils also asked insightful questions, further deepening their understanding of this pivotal period in our history.

As the visit concluded, both generations came together in a heartwarming moment, uniting their voices in the rendition of "Llévame adonde Nací" by Pepe Román.