Minister for Housing Leads Inspection of Private Flats in Upper Town

Yesterday morning, the Minister with responsibility for Housing, accompanied by the acting Principal Housing Officer and Housing Works agency staff, took proactive steps to address housing issues in the community.

The team, joined by the Chairman of Action for Housing Mr Henry Pinna and committee members, embarked on a stroll through the Upper Town to inspect private flats facing substandard conditions.

The initiative aimed to gain firsthand insight into the challenges faced by tenants residing in poorly maintained private flats. During the inspection, the delegation had the opportunity to engage directly with private tenants, listening to their concerns and experience.

The Chairman of Action for Housing Mr Henry Pinna expressed gratitude for the collaborative effort, emphasizing the importance of government and community organisations working together to improve housing standards.

Following the inspection, the Minister for Housing and stakeholders will review the findings to determine appropriate measures to address the identified issues. The commitment to ensuring safe and adequate housing for all remains paramount, and further actions will be taken in line with this objective.

The Minister for Housing, the Hon Pat Orfila, said: “The state of housing is a critical concern for our community, and it is imperative that we take decisive action to address any issues. By conducting these inspections and engaging with tenants, we can better understand the challenges they face and work towards sustainable solutions.”