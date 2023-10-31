Former UK Prime Minister Rt Hon Theresa May MP to address Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival

Rt Hon Theresa May MP, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, will be visiting Gibraltar to participate in the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival as a guest speaker.

Lady May will speak on Saturday 18th November at 11:00am from Grand Battery House. Tickets for the event can be purchased online via Buytickets.gi or directly from the Box Office at the Garrison Library, open every weekday from 10.00 – 16.00.

Lady May, who served as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2019 and as Home Secretary for six years before that, will share insights from her highly-anticipated book "The Abuse of Power."

The Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival has, over the years, earned a reputation for bringing together world-renowned authors, thinkers and leaders to engage in meaningful conversations on a wide range of topics. Lady May's presence and participation will undoubtedly be a highlight of the 2023 festival.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: “I am delighted that Lady May will be coming to Gibraltar to speak at our prestigious Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival. Lady May is a great friend of Gibraltar who worked very closely with us during her time as both Home Secretary and Prime Minister. I look forward to welcoming Lady May to Gibraltar and listening to her talk on her book ‘The Abuse of Power’. ”

Author: Theresa May

Book Title: The Abuse of Power

As Prime Minister for three years and Home Secretary for six years, Theresa May confronted a series of issues in which the abuse of power led to devastating results for individuals and significantly damaged the reputation of, and trust in, public institutions and politicians. From the Hillsborough and Grenfell tragedies, to the Daniel Morgan case and parliamentary scandals, the powerful repeatedly chose to use their power not in the interests of the powerless but to serve themselves or to protect the organisation to which they belonged.

The Abuse of Power is a searing exposé of injustice and an impassioned call to exercise power for the greater good. Drawing on examples from domestic and international affairs she was personally involved in at the highest level, including Stop and Search and the Salisbury Poisonings, the former Prime Minister argues for a radical rethink in how we approach our politics and public life.