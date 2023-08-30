antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Public Viewing of New Schools

Details
Category: Local

Members of the public are invited to view the new schools at the following times:

St Mary’s Lower Primary

Monday 4th September 2023 at 15:30 – 17:30hrs

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary

Tuesday 5th September 2023 at 15:30 – 17:30hrs

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary

Wednesday 6th September 2023 at 15:30 – 17:30hrs

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “The Government has invested well over £100 million in rebuilding our schools since we came into office in 2011. I am delighted to be able to inaugurate the latest editions to our new schools next week and invite the public to attend our public viewings of the new schools to see for themselves how their money has been spent.”


