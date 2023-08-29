antidepresivos sin receta
Gibraltar Airport Avoids Serious Disruption

Gibraltar Airport has escaped the brunt of the disruption due to UK Air Traffic Control failure.

Yesterday saw the EasyJet evening flight from Gatwick Airport cancelled whilst all other flights operated as normal.

Today the EasyJet morning flight from Bristol Airport was also cancelled but all other flights operated as normal.

The airport has handled 2309 passengers over the last two days, which is considered as one of the busiest periods of the year.

Air Terminal Director, Mr Terence Lopez, said: “While I don’t like seeing any flights being cancelled, I think we have been extremely lucky. Many other airports have suffered immensely while Gibraltar Airport has seen only one flight cancelled on each day. Of course, we understand those that have been affected will find it extremely frustrating. My advice would be to keep on checking the airline websites for updated information before starting your journey, check for any emails or text messages they may have sent you and plan ahead for possible disruption especially if travelling with children or have onward travel.


