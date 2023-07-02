Ethaniel wins Gold at Judo Heavyweight European Masters 2023

Tampere, Finland recently saw an extraordinary display of strength, skill, and determination. Ethaniel Jefferies-Mor, Gibraltar’s top judoka, clinched the gold medal at the prestigious European Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship.

The championship showcased some of the finest judo talents from across the continent, but Ethaniel's exceptional performance propelled him to claim the top honour.

Facing fierce competition from elite athletes, both Polish and Spanish rivals ranking within the world’s top 10 Heavyweight Masters, Ethaniel exhibited unparalleled technique, tactical brilliance, and unwavering spirit throughout the tournament. With nerves of steel and an unshakable resolve, Ethaniel executed stunning throws, precise groundwork, and masterful technique. Each move displayed his years of dedicated training and experience.

Ultimately, Ethaniel won the gold medal and cemented his place in European Masters Judo history. The triumph is evidence of his extraordinary talent, unwavering dedication, and status as one of Gibraltar's finest athletes.

When asked about his victory, Ethaniel expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support he received from his colleagues, teammates, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, and his training partners back in Gibraltar. He stated, "Winning the gold medal at the European Masters Judo Heavyweight Championship is a dream come true. I am honoured and humbled to have had the opportunity to compete against such talented athletes. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who has supported and believed in me throughout my journey."

Ethaniel’s dedication to the sport of Judo is evident in his many accomplishments. He has been crowned the Inter-Services heavy weight champion and has competed against some of the best judo athletes in the world. His skill and determination have earned him the reputation as one of the best judo practitioners in the British Armed Forces.

In addition to his various accomplishments, Ethaniel has distinguished himself as Gibraltar's representative in international events and is the only Gibraltarian to ever get a personal invitation to the European Judo Masters. His triumph in the Island Games was a crucial turning point in Gibraltar's athletic past, and he represented the territory with talent and zeal.

Ethaniel now looks ahead to his next endeavour to proudly represent the Regiment, the Armed Forces, and the people of Gibraltar.