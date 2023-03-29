Award of Affordable Housing Construction Contracts

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has announced the award of the construction Contracts for the two new affordable housing estates.

The Contract for Chatham Views has been awarded to SITUS Construction Group in the sum of £57.4M. The Contractor will now begin their mobilisation period with the aim of starting works on site as soon as practical. This estate will deliver 228 apartments, inclusive of 44 flats for the elderly and take 30 months to complete.

The Contract for Sir Bob Peliza Mews has been awarded to GJBS Ltd in the sum of £106M. The Contractor will also begin to organise their mobilisation with a target to take possession of the Waterport site at the end of May this year once the structural demolitions are completed. This will allow construction to begin on the first of the two phases which will deliver 253 apartments and take twenty-four months to construct.

The second phase of Sir Bob Peliza Mews will start as soon as AquaGib’s facility is relocated. This phase will deliver a further 229 apartments, including 83 flats for the elderly and take a further year to construct from completion of the first phase. In total, this estate will deliver 482 apartments inclusive of the flats for the elderly.

These two estates, when combined with the 665 apartments at Hassan Centenary Terraces, will provide a total of 1,375 apartments inclusive of 127 flats for the elderly.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "I am pleased to be able to announce the award of these contracts for the construction of these overdue homes. They will be magnificent properties for the purchasers when completed and will form the basis for the establishment of many young Gibraltar families. The delays to the delivery of these properties relates exclusively to Brexit and COVID and they are now finally on their way to being delivered. Purchasers will be disappointed by the delays but no doubt very happy to note that construction will now commence and that they now have clear time lines for the delivery of their homes."