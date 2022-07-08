Bluefin Tuna Open Season Suspended

The Department of the Environment would like to inform anglers that the Bluefin tuna Open Season has been suspended as from 12:00hrs hours today, Friday 8th July 2022 until Friday 5th August 2022 inclusive.

The season will reopen again on Saturday 6th August 2022. The tuna weighing station will close today.

Anglers are reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season. The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.