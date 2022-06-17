COVID-19 Memorial – Successful Design Announced

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, has revealed the name of the successful artist whose design has been selected as a memorial that befittingly commemorates the members of our community who we sadly lost to COVID-19.

The successful design is by Caroline Canessa, and carries the title ‘Memorial Light’.

The design stands as the ritual of lighting a candle to pay tribute to a life passed. The design promotes reflection and signifies remembrance.

This chosen design will now be converted into a full-scale monument that will be displayed at Campion Park.