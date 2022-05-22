Govt Notes Protest in Catalan Bay

HMGoG has said it notes the protest in Catalan Bay today by its residents against the developments on the Eastside.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “Earlier this week I made it clear in Parliament that I will not allow any development that damages Catalan Bay or it’s surrounding areas. All members of the government team agree.

"We will, of course, listen to the voice of Catalan Bay residents and their representations will, of course, be taken into account by the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) when making its decision on the full planning application for the Marina aspect of the development. The Marina has not yet got the full requisite planning permission and still had to go through the detailed planning application in a manner that will create confidence in the people of Catalan Bay and Gibraltar that the concerns being expressed will be dealt with properly.

“It is our duty, along with the DPC, to ensure that any project is done in a way that meets environmental impact assessments and that the project is completed in a sensitive manner.

"This project is an investment for our entire community and, in particular, for the people who live on the Eastside, especially in Catalan Bay.

"The marina for this development will be accessible to the general public and will be another location for all residents of Gibraltar to enjoy throughout the year.

"But I want to be clear, the design of the Marina will not be permitted to cause a problem for Catalan Bay.

"Catalan Bay is loved by everyone in Gibraltar and beyond and the Marina part of the Eastside development will, I am sure, be allowed by the DPC only if it is designed in a manner that causes none of the issues that are feared by the residents".