Youth Arts Jamboree 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced another interesting and varied programme of events for the 2022 Youth Arts Jamboree.

Activities as part of this year’s YAJ will mainly run from 14th February to 12th March.

'Our collaborators have designed tailor made workshops and tutorials covering different aspects of the arts which GCS is sure will be as much educational as it will be enjoyable.'

Award winning playwright Louis Emmitt-Stern will deliver several acting workshops for those interested in drama and writing. GCS Cultural Award Ambassador recipient, Gabriel Moreno will host interactive sessions on songwriting and musical composition as well as poetry and creative writing. A life drawing session will be run by the Fine Arts Association. MAG musicians will run a series of workshops focusing on different aspects of performing; from guitar maintenance, to preparing for a gig, as well as music mixing and production. The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will also be hosting a tour of the newly restored Witham’s Cemetery and The Gibraltar Photographic Society will be hosting workshops for beginners outlining the basics of photography.

GCS is also committed to working alongside educational establishments with specific activities being organised. The Street Art mural walk is a new addition which is proving popular this year, with fun and educational tours of the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery and City Hall, and GEMA Gallery also available. World Book Day activities for schools will be on offer on the 3rd of March at the John Mackintosh Hall with storytelling sessions and other related activities running from the library that week.

'We are also excited to be offering art illustration workshops with renowned children’s book illustrator and artist Eleanor Taylor-Dobbs - a great opportunity for young people interested in writing too.'

Dance and drama sessions have been organised for older pupils at Westside School, delivered by Nathan Conroy and Louis Emmitt-Stern.

A varied programme will be delivered to the Youth Service, with an array of workshops on subjects and themes of interest to their members. They benefitted from many activities last year and were keen once again to make the most of the Jamboree offering. This year there will be Capoeira with Nathan Conroy, tours of the WWII tunnels with Heritage Trust Trustee Pete Jackson, drama workshops with Hannah Mifsud, and art workshops delivered by Kitchen Studios.

The Jamboree will once again include the Gibraltar Festival For Young Musicians scheduled for the week of the 14th of February, and the Gibraltar International Dance Festival running between the 10th – 12th March.

The aim of the Youth Arts Jamboree is to invest in young people and nurture their love of the arts by giving them access to a variety of interesting fun and educational sessions, which in turn will encourage growth and development.

Minister for Culture, the Hon Prof. John Cortes said, “The Youth Arts Jamboree provides a wonderful opportunity to promote Culture and to inspire young people and encourage their development in Culture and the Arts. All credit once again to the team at Cultural Services for preparing this inspiring programme for our youth. These activities will encourage and develop their creativeness and will without doubt serve to consolidate even more the Cultural richness of the community.”