Visiting Restrictions John Ward

Following the advice of Director of Public Health advice, GHA’s Gold Command which met on 14th January 2022 said they have made the difficult decision to stop visits to John Ward in St Bernard’s Hospital.

'This is in order to safeguard patients against the current high incidence of positive COVID-19 cases in the community and visitors testing positive following patient contact.'

'This decision has not been taken lightly and has been a collective decision by clinical professionals and Public Health advice to ensure that the measure is appropriate and proportionate to the current circumstances.'

'The reinstatement of visits to John Ward will be evaluated on a daily basis and held under constant review against the incidence of the positive cases in the community.'

'Families are reminded that they are able to contact patients and receive updates by calling and asking for John Ward on 20079700. There are also iPad’s available for patients to speak directly to their loved ones.'

'Additionally, the GHA takes this opportunity to reassure the public that the rigorous swabbing and screening program continues to operate for both staff members and visitors entering St Bernard’s Hospital and we continue to do our utmost best to maintain a safe environment for the patients in our care.'

'Finally, the GHA would like to thank all John Ward patients and their families for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.'