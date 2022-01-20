GHA Theatre Moves to Amber Alert Status

The GHA operating theatre has moved to Amber alert status as there are a number of cases of COVID-19 among operating theatre staff.

St Bernard’s Hospital alert status is reviewed depending on the impact COVID-19 has on its operational capability.

This means that routine operations will be cancelled whilst urgent, emergency and time- sensitive operations will proceed as planned. This status will be reviewed at the end of the week.

The GHA would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance to anyone who has their surgery cancelled at short notice. There is no need for patients to enquire as the GHA will contact those that are affected. The GHA therefore kindly asks that patients not to call to ask about their own surgery; we will call those affected by any cancellation.