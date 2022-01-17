EU Commission Technical Visit

This week there will be a technical visit from officials of the European Commission to Gibraltar. They will also visit the Spanish side.

This visit has come about as a consequence of the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. It is hoped that experiencing the area at first hand will provide a better understanding of its unique nature to all concerned.

The visit will also provide the opportunity for the United Kingdom and Gibraltar to continue their internal discussions before the next negotiating round as well as for subsequent engagement with Spain which is ongoing and at different levels.

The Government says it remains fully committed to an agreement on the future relationship based on framework agreed together with the UK and Spain on 31 December 2020.