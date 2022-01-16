Gibraltar Spring Festival 2022 - Short Story Competition

Gibraltar Cultural Services in conjunction with the Gibraltar Chronicle and the Department of Education will hold a Short Story Competition as part of the Gibraltar Spring Festival 2022.

The competition is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar who may submit one piece of work, in any subject.

There will be six categories as follows:

A. School Years 4 to 5 (250 - 350 words)

B. School Year 6 to 7 (250 - 350 words)

C. School Years 8 to 10 (450 - 550 words)

D. School Years 11 to 13 (500 - 1000 words)

E. Best story in English Language (must not exceed 1000 words)

F. Best story in Spanish Language (must not exceed 1000 words)

The winning entries will be printed in the Gibraltar Chronicle. The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £1,000 and a trophy. Additionally, the winner in each category will receive a voucher and a pen kindly donated by the Gibraltar Chronicle, plus a trophy from the Ministry of Culture. The winners in the Best Story in English and Spanish language categories will also receive a one year online digital subscription of the Gibraltar Chronicle.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “Gibraltar’s home grown literature is in my view richer than ever and growing steadily in volume and substance. Short stories stand in their own right, but can also be an avenue for new writers to express themselves. I encourage writers, established and new, to take part.”

Entry forms and full conditions are available online on www.culture.gi or by contacting the GCS Events Department on 20067236 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Works can be handed in at the City Hall reception. The closing date for receipt of entries is: Friday 4th March 2022.