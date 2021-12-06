Wizz Air to Suspend Luton Service

Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and Wizz Air have been involved in talks about the Luton service from the Rock. Unfortunately the airline has taken the decision to suspend the route.

Statement from Wizz Air:

“We have made the difficult decision to suspend the LTN-GIB route. With the uncertain outlook for travel at the moment due to COVID restrictions we have had to make a number of adjustments to our schedule. This decision has not been made lightly. We are constantly reviewing our schedule and would be keen on re-entering the Gibraltar market when it makes most business sense for us, at the earliest opportunity”

The Minister for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP said, “Of Course this is extremely disappointing but, once again, the pandemic has reared its ugly head. These are unprecedented times for everyone. The new Omicron variant has not helped the situation because all this does is cause uncertainty. With all airlines constantly looking at their route networks and trying their best to protect their finances, it is understandable from a business perspective. If the airline industry was difficult pre-pandemic, it is even more challenging now with so much uncertainty. This is certainly not the time to gloat and play politics with the Government’s efforts in trying to bring connectivity to our airport”.