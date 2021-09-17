Minister Daryanani at London International Shipping Week (LISW)

The Gibraltar delegation has had a very productive few days at the LISW. 'It has been an excellent opportunity to interact with old contacts and create new ones as we move to the post pandemic era.'

Minister Daryanani hosted a reception on behalf of HM Government of Gibraltar where leading members of the maritime industry were present.

Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim, was also in attendance, allowing Minister Daryanani to speak to him on maritime related matters with Gibraltar.

The Minister also attended a Maritime UK Parliamentary reception, where he met with Robert Courts MP, Minister for Shipping, Aviation and Security, Jim McMahon OBE MP, Shadow Transport Secretary and Mike Kane MP, Shadow Aviation and Maritime Minister.

Minister Daryanani said, “It has been a very important week for Gibraltar in London. We have met with leading figures in the maritime industry, renewed old contacts and made new ones. It is not easy to attract new business in these challenging times, but we are optimistic of doing so. At the same time it gave us the opportunity to market Gibraltar Maritime Week, which will take place in November. I was also fortunate to meet UK Minsters and parliamentarians, all who want to help Gibraltar in their fields. Being here has given me new ideas on how to market Gibraltar further which will allow us to progress on to the next level”