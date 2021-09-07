National Day Beach Information

'Beach goers wishing to set up in preparation for National Day will be allowed to do so on the preceding evening, that is, Thursday 9th September 2021 but not earlier.'

The Government is informing the public that the Lifeguard Service at Public Beaches will conclude on Sunday 12th September 2021; this being the last day during which this service will be active.

The umbrella stores will continue to be available for public use until 30th September 2021.

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage would like to take this opportunity to inform the public that the setting up of beach furniture overnight is not an authorised practice. Nonetheless beach goers wishing to set up in preparation for National Day will be allowed to do so on the preceding evening, that is, Thursday 9th September 2021 but not earlier. We urge all beach goers to refrain from setting up or cordoning off areas of public beach any earlier, as this would only cause unnecessary disruption to the daily beach operation. Firstly, it would prevent the adequate cleaning of the beaches and then it could pose a danger to beach users, creating delays in the access to the shoreline in the case of an emergency.

The Government says it would also like to remind the public that we are not entirely over the COVID-19 pandemic yet. 'With this mind we would like to appeal to the community’s sense of civic consciousness expecting beach users to take heed of any pertinent Public Health advice, understanding that such precautions are necessary to ensure public safety.'

'We thank all beach goers for their co-operation and wish them all an enjoyable National Day.'