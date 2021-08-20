Increase of Visitors to ERS

Elderly Residential Services are pleased to announce that, as from Monday 23rd August 2021 visits will be increased from 1 designated visitor per week to 1 designated visitor per day to all ERS sites.

This decision has been based on the absence of positive cases amongst residents and/or staff and the decreasing prevalence of the virus in the community.

The decision to increase visits has been taken on Public Health advice as the absence of COVID-19 cases among residents and staff has reduced the risk of an outbreak. However, due to the high prevalence of the virus in Gibraltar, strict procedures must be adhered to in order to safeguard residents and staff.

The procedure will be as follows:

• Visits will be permitted as long as there are no confirmed positive cases in ERS sites.

• In line with Public Health recommendations, in the event that a positive COVID-19 case is detected, visiting in that particular site will be suspended until the situation is resolved.

• PPE must continue to be worn indoors at all times. Social distancing must be maintained at all times between different social bubbles.

• Visitors must contact their particular residential floor in order to book their visit in advance of the allocated visiting times.

• Visits will be allowed daily between 1pm and 6pm.

• Only 1 designated visitor will be allowed to visit during the day. The designated visitor can be changed from one day to another.

• Visitors will require a lateral flow test at the entrance at each visit.

• Any visitors with a positive lateral flow test will require a diagnostic test, which will be taken on site by ERS.

• Visitors will be required to answer the questionnaire prior to each visit, for any symptoms identified by the questionnaire, the visitor will be required to book a diagnostic test via the COVID 19 Drive Thru.

• All visitors must provide proof of receipt of, at least, one dose of a COVID -19 vaccination in order to be allowed in to any ERS site during visiting times.

• If the visitor has only had 1 dose of the vaccine, there must be a gap of no more than 14 days between the first dose of vaccine and visit.

• Non-vaccinated visitors will be allowed to see their loved ones in the external communal areas in the respective site.

This procedure will be under constant review, and will be amended according to the prevalence of the virus in the community, in order to provide the ERS residents with a safe system to enjoy the visits of their families and friends. ERS says it urges families to remain vigilant at all times and thanks them for their ongoing support and cooperation with this.