Government Saddened to Confirm Death from COVID-19

The Government says it regrets to confirm the death of a resident of Gibraltar from COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Gibraltar related to COVID-19 now stands at 96.

The deceased was a man aged 80-85 years old, who died yesterday afternoon of COVID-19 pneumonitis. The deceased had underlying medical conditions and was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This will be recorded as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘It is with deep regret that we announce a further death of COVID-19; our second this month. My most sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.

’Today’s devastating news is a strong reminder that the battle against this virus is not yet over. It is also particularly concerning to note that this individual was a fully vaccinated fellow Gibraltarian. Please continue to follow all public health advice, wash your hands, and call 111 at the first sign of symptoms.’