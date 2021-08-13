Walk with Clubhouse Gibraltar

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD joined Clubhouse Gibraltar on one of their weekly scheduled walks to help promote a positive outlook on life and good mental health.

Clubhouse member of staff Glen Simpson led His Worship and a few Clubhouse members on a walk from their premises, down Main Street and up to the Northern Defences. Aside from the enjoyable ramble and the benefits of exercising outdoors, all were encouraged to talk about their current mental health, and what they were planning and looking forward to in the next week that would help them to be positive and grateful.

These walks are only one of the many activities Clubhouse offers to members on a weekly basis to encourage them to socialise and talk openly, offering structure and support to help members recover at their own pace and reach their full potential.

His Worship said he enjoyed listening to the members’ individual stories and experiences, and strongly supports Clubhouse and their invaluable contribution to Gibraltar’s community.