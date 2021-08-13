GSLP Youth Congratulates A-Level & GCSE Students on Their Results

The GSLP Youth have said they would like to congratulate students in Bayside, Westside, the Gibraltar College, Prior Park and the Gibraltar Secondary Schools on the impressive grades obtained during the course of this week.

'No doubt, much of the praise also has to be attributed to the teaching staff in all schools who who have had to adapt to unprecedented challenges over the last two years.'

'To those who have not obtained the results they were hoping for, please do not be disheartened. With hard work and motivation you can work through this period towards your eventual goals. This is especially true for those students who may not have secured a place at their dream university. Sometimes what may seem like a setback now, may end up being the biggest blessing in disguise.'

Chairperson of the GSLP Youth, Samuel Marrache, said:

“This week no doubt has been a stressful period for students, teachers and their families alike. To top it off, it comes on the back of another year during which all involved in the education system have had to overcome huge challenges due to the pandemic.

The fact that students have done so well is testament to their hard work throughout these challenging times, as well as the efforts of everyone involved in their education. The investment in education made by this Government, including the continued investment in scholarships, means that students this year as well as those sitting exams in coming years, will all benefit from the GSLP’s revolutionary policies. A huge congratulations to all once again! ”