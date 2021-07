Positive Progress of Works at The Mount

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia learnt about the positive progress of the ongoing works at The Mount recently from the Project Director Carl Viagas.

The first phase of clearing works has uncovered a number of previously hidden paths and terraces. This has served to provide a better understanding of the condition of the site. The Parasol Foundation has committed a contribution of at least a million pounds to the ongoing clearing, refurbishment and restoration works at The Mount.