Minister Daryanani Meets With Former Governor of Gibraltar

The Minster for Business and Tourism, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, has met with former Governor of Gibraltar and recently appointed Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council’s office in Gibraltar, Lieutenant General Ed Davis.

The meeting focused on examining new commercial and trade opportunities and to see how the Commonwealth could play a role in these for Gibraltar post-Brexit.

Minister Daryanani said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Lieutenant General Ed Davis to Gibraltar once again. His experience as Governor and his knowledge of Gibraltar and its people will go a long way to helping us explore new business possibilities in the Commonwealth. We dis- cussed initial ideas and I now look forward to working closely with him in the future to help bring economic benefit to Gibraltar during these extremely challenging times”.