48th Gibraltar International Art Exhibition

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is inviting entries for the 47th Gibraltar International Art Competition. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from the 3rd to the 13th November 2021.

The competition is open to anyone aged 16 and over as at 22nd October 2021. A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist with a £10 per entry fee applicable.

Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

Prizes are:

1st Prize The Gustavo Bacarisas Prize £5,000

2nd Prize The Jacobo Azagury Prize £2,000

3rd Prize The Leni Mifsud Prize £1,500

Best Gibraltar Theme The Rudesindo Mannia Prize £1,000

Best Young Artist (16-24 yrs) The Mario Finlayson Prize £1,000

All the above listed winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture. Entry forms and conditions are available from:

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates

The Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall

Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Online: www.culture.gi

Entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from Wednesday 20th October 2021 from 3pm to 7pm. Closing date for receipt of entries is Friday 22nd October 2021. Entries will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from the 3rd November to 13th November 2021.